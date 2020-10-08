1/1
Rosemary Antosek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Antosek, beloved mother, sister, and friend, died peacefully at her home, October 2, surrounded by loving family. She was 67. Rosemary was dedicated to serving veterans through her work at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, where she worked for 22 years. She took great and continuous joy in her children, Becky and Andrew, and in every moment spent with her cherished granddaughter. Rosemary's smile lit up the room and touched countless lives with her exuberant joy and love. Her heart for service will live on through her children. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Becky Noell (Steve), granddaughter Charlotte; son Andrew Allen; three sisters, Mari Reavis, Michele Antosek, and Sally Antosek; and three brothers, Joe Antosek, Bill Antosek, and Richard Antosek. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomason, and her brother, Ed Antosek. A Celebration of Life service will be held next Sunday October 11th at 3:30pm for anyone to attend at Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W Main St, Rockwell, NC. Please wear a mask. Rosemary's last request was for her friends and family to support her son Andrew in continuing his education. Andrew is on the honor roll at Cape Fear Community College and will attend UNC Wilmington to complete his Bachelors in Social Work. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Andrew's College Fund by going to (https://www.gofundme.com/f/8jjj8h-andrew039s-college-fund). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Antosek family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved