Rosemary Antosek, beloved mother, sister, and friend, died peacefully at her home, October 2, surrounded by loving family. She was 67. Rosemary was dedicated to serving veterans through her work at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, where she worked for 22 years. She took great and continuous joy in her children, Becky and Andrew, and in every moment spent with her cherished granddaughter. Rosemary's smile lit up the room and touched countless lives with her exuberant joy and love. Her heart for service will live on through her children. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Becky Noell (Steve), granddaughter Charlotte; son Andrew Allen; three sisters, Mari Reavis, Michele Antosek, and Sally Antosek; and three brothers, Joe Antosek, Bill Antosek, and Richard Antosek. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomason, and her brother, Ed Antosek. A Celebration of Life service will be held next Sunday October 11th at 3:30pm for anyone to attend at Powles Staton Funeral Home, 913 W Main St, Rockwell, NC. Please wear a mask. Rosemary's last request was for her friends and family to support her son Andrew in continuing his education. Andrew is on the honor roll at Cape Fear Community College and will attend UNC Wilmington to complete his Bachelors in Social Work. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Andrew's College Fund by going to (https://www.gofundme.com/f/8jjj8h-andrew039s-college-fund
). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Antosek family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.