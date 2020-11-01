1/1
Rosezella James Reid
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosezella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Rosezella James Reid, age 101, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Accordius Heath Center in Salisbury. She was born February 23, 1919 in Lake City, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Holly and Idell James. Mrs. Reid was educated in the public schools of South Carolina and retired from Spencer Rest Home as a cook. She was a faithful and devoted member of Thomas Street Church of Christ until her health failed. She loved cooking for the church and her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubbard Reid; sister, Sarah Acker (Mac); brothers, Sammy James (Adell), Corvell James (Wilamina), Sinclair James (Beulah Mae); daughter, Martha Crump; son, Haywood Burgess, Sr.; granddaughter, Sharon Click; grandsons, Wayne Crump, Sr. and Keith Reid; and special friend, John L. Charleston. Left to forever cherish her memory include her daughters, Mary Valentine (James) and Rosa Click; son, David Burgess; sisters, Lessie Williams (the late Richard) and Mary Luther (the late Clifford); fifteen grandchildren, Sharon Valentine (Barry), James Valentine (Bernadette), Hope Gray (Irving), Steven Valentine (Valerie), Keith Crump (Michelle), Gary Crump, Joyce Crump, Jackie Propst (Dirwin), Kenneth Click, Barbara Garrison, David T. Burgess (A'Lisa), Diane Burgess (Charles), Darren Burgess (Rose), Edwin Burgess and Haywood Burgess, Jr. (Katherine); a host of great-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 1-3 pm in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Street Church of Christ. Interment following the service at Oakwood Cemetery. Brother William Latten, officiating. The family does ask that all social distancing rules be followed, please wear a mask. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Reid family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral
01:00 PM
Thomas Street Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
J C PRICE NATIONAL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved