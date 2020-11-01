Mrs. Rosezella James Reid, age 101, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Accordius Heath Center in Salisbury. She was born February 23, 1919 in Lake City, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Holly and Idell James. Mrs. Reid was educated in the public schools of South Carolina and retired from Spencer Rest Home as a cook. She was a faithful and devoted member of Thomas Street Church of Christ until her health failed. She loved cooking for the church and her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubbard Reid; sister, Sarah Acker (Mac); brothers, Sammy James (Adell), Corvell James (Wilamina), Sinclair James (Beulah Mae); daughter, Martha Crump; son, Haywood Burgess, Sr.; granddaughter, Sharon Click; grandsons, Wayne Crump, Sr. and Keith Reid; and special friend, John L. Charleston. Left to forever cherish her memory include her daughters, Mary Valentine (James) and Rosa Click; son, David Burgess; sisters, Lessie Williams (the late Richard) and Mary Luther (the late Clifford); fifteen grandchildren, Sharon Valentine (Barry), James Valentine (Bernadette), Hope Gray (Irving), Steven Valentine (Valerie), Keith Crump (Michelle), Gary Crump, Joyce Crump, Jackie Propst (Dirwin), Kenneth Click, Barbara Garrison, David T. Burgess (A'Lisa), Diane Burgess (Charles), Darren Burgess (Rose), Edwin Burgess and Haywood Burgess, Jr. (Katherine); a host of great-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 1-3 pm in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Street Church of Christ. Interment following the service at Oakwood Cemetery. Brother William Latten, officiating. The family does ask that all social distancing rules be followed, please wear a mask. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Reid family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.