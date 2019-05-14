Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosie Morgan Ridenhour. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosie Lee Morgan Ridenhour, 73, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born August 7, 1945 in Rowan County, NC to Reather Morgan and Selma Lee Efird Hodge. Rosie graduated from East Rowan High School in 1965 and was a homemaker. She was a member of West Park Baptist Church. Rosie is survived by her husband Glenn Ridenhour, whom she married May 3, 1965; daughter, Glenda Ridenhour (Alan Dean) Earnhardt of Rockwell, NC; son, Michael (Shannon) Ridenhour of Rockwell, NC; sister, Mary Lou (Loyd) Olsen of OK; five grandchildren, Mason and Lexus Ridenhour and Kenneth, Chris, and David Earnhardt; and nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Kensley, Jerry, Jackson, Ian, Harley, Kammi, and Isley. The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Billy Sechrist, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Ridenhour family. Online condolences may be made at

