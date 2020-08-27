Dr. Rowland ”Ro” Rutherford King , Jr., 85, of Rockwell passed away on August 23, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, Salisbury 28144. He had underlying conditions which included Dementia, but Covid 19 took his life. Born in San Francisco, California on February 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Rowland Rutherford King, Esq. and Alta Pulliam King. Dr. King was a graduate of Palo Alto High School, Stanford University, University of Oregon, and earned his Ed.D. from Arizona State University in 1972. Captain King was in ROTC at Stanford University and upon graduation in 1958 entered the United States Air Force as an officer (C-130 Navigator) on active duty for four years and then remained in the Reserves until 1970. After leaving the Air Force, Ro began his career in public education starting as a History Teacher, continuing as a Principal, Assistant Superintendent and a District Superintendent in California school systems. After his wife, Marilyn, retired from teaching, they moved in 2006 to Rockwell to be near their youngest grandchildren. He loved picking up his grandchildren after school and doing homework and reading with them. His big love was always History. He became very active after retirement in the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was Commander of the Los Angeles, CA John Bell Hood Camp until moving to North Carolina in 2006. He so enjoyed traveling and tracing the footsteps of his great grandfather, Corporal Wheeler Rufus Watson of Strong, Mississippi during the War Between the States. He was also active in the Military Order of Stars and Bars. Ro was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, Helen Hatch King. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Bailiff King whom he married February 28, 1970; sons: David Stuart King (Deborah) of San Jose, CA and Richard Rowland King (Kristy) of Rockwell, and grandchildren: Brittni King Neu of San Jose, CA, Tyler King of San Francisco, Taylor Renee King and Jordan Rowland King of Rockwell. and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and August William Neu of San Jose, California. He is also survived by siblings John Watson King (Kay) of Scotts Valley, CA and Robert Leslie King (Linda) of Petaluma, CA. Rowland was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church where he served as an usher and led the Senior Saints group for several years. In two prior Episcopal churches in California, he served as Senior Warden of the Vestry. Service: A graveside service will be held on, September 3 , 2020 at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard Salisbury, NC 28144. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be officiated by The Rev. Dr. Robert Black, Rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab for their loving care. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fund C of the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Foundation which is designated for Christian Outreach in North Carolina with emphasis on Salisbury and Rowan County. The address is St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 West Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the King family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com