Roy Allen Eagle Jr., 67, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home in Salisbury. He was born June 30, 1953 in Rowan County to the late Roy Eagle and Beatrice Lambert Eagle Troutman. Roy worked as a Master Mechanic for the City of Salisbury, and he also drove a bus for the city . He enjoyed fishing and camping and working in his garden. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by Wife Vickie Eagle, his Daughter, Misty Eagle, Sister, Kathy Patterson, and Brothers Dale Eagle and Timmy Eagle. Roy is survived by his Son, James Allen (Tonya) Eagle of Salisbury; Three Grandsons, Micah Eagle, Tyler Eagle, Blake Eagle; Sister, Lana (Roy) Patterson; Service: The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with , Pastor David Fulp and Rev. Ken Reynolds officiating. Burial will take place in the West Lawn Memorial Park following the service. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Eagle family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
