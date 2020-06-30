Mr. Roy Clinton Hall, age 82 of China Grove, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Atrium Health – Pineville. Born August 25, 1937 in Stokes County and was the son of the late Roy Clayton Hall and Matha Ann Mabe Hall. Roy was also preceded in death by his wives, Joanne Fulk Hall and Ethel Hall, along with his sister, Brona Bennett. He was a lifelong member of Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church in Pinnacle. Roy spent his career as truck driver and retired from Yellow Freight after many years of service. He loved to fish in his spare time and loved to bowl. He enjoyed visiting Cherokee, going dancing and shooting pool. Roy loved to play church softball and basketball and played for many years. He was a sports enthusiast and loved to compete. He loved spending time with his family and he loved them dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Beverly Kaye Vernon (Mark), Sheila Ann Partin (Craig) and Deborah Jo Hipkins (Dean). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Joanna Marr, Julia Marr, Justin Pfau, Courtney Pfau, Jason Shelton and Jeremy Shelton. Also surviving Roy are his siblings, William C. Hall (Margaret), Steve Hall (Linda), Mary Lawson, Margaret Sands (Charles), Lois Wret and Hazel Shelton (Kelly) and numerous great-grandchildren. Service: Visitation for Roy will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church, 2951 Volunteer Road, Pinnacle, NC officiated by Elder James Joyce. Memorial: The family requests you kindly remember Roy with memorials in his honor to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.-linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Hall.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 30, 2020.