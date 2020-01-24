Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Crisp. View Sign Service Information Bryant-Grant Funeral Home 105 W Main St Franklin , NC 28734 (828)-524-2411 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Bryant-Grant Funeral Home 105 W Main St Franklin , NC 28734 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Bryant-Grant Funeral Home 105 W Main St Franklin , NC 28734 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Pinkney Crisp, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Mr. Crisp was born in Macon County, Jan. 5, 1926, to the late George Franklin Crisp and Emma Corbin Crisp. Mr. Crisp was of the Baptist faith and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. He was an Iron Worker in the Construction business. Mr. Crisp served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid gardener, farmer and loved raising honey bees to make his own honey. Mr. Crisp is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Allen Crisp of whom he was married 71 years; five sisters, Ila Mae Sorrells, Marie Corbin, Helen Taylor, Edith Kell, and Ethel Shaver; two brothers, Frank Crisp and Grady Crisp; a grandson, David Crisp; and a great-grandson, Noah Crisp; son-in-law, Joe Westbrook; and daughter-in-law Betty F. Crisp. Survivors include his two daughters, Ann Westbrook of Granite Quarry and Barbara Spry (Jim) of Cooleemee; three sons, Charles Crisp (Barbara) of Liberty, S.C., Roy Crisp (Jessica) of Franklin and Tony Crisp (Carole) of Franklin; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Brent Spry and Rev. Chad Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Jennings Cemetery (Holly Springs Baptist Church). Pallbearers will be Wesley Morrow, Cody Crisp, Roy Crisp, II, Daniel Crisp, Dustin Crisp, Dillon Tate Ricky Woods and Shane Cargain. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crisp family. Online condolences can be made at

