Roy Dale Bass, 72, of Gold Hill, formerly of Concord, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Atrium Health in Concord. He was born Aug. 15, 1946 in Cabarrus County, to the late Roy and Lenna Hinson Bass. Mr. Bass was a graduate of Wingate College and was a 23-year veteran of the United States Army and retired as a Major. He was also a drafting and business teacher at A.L. Brown High School as well as North Brunswick High School. He was an honorary member of Resurrection Baptist Church. He and his wife loved to travel. Roy is survived by his wife, Patricia Bass; sons, Eric Bass and wife Regina of Gold Hill and Patrick Bass of Shelby; and his daughter, Beverly Newell and husband Keith of Lumberton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Resurrection Baptist Church, 5615 Old Salisbury Concord Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Service: The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Tim Jones. Military Graveside Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project, PO Box 158516, Topeka, KS 66675. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bass family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 2, 2019