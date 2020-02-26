Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Edward Yost. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Edward Yost, age 70 of Salisbury passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Glenn A Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 27, 1949 in Salisbury to the late Walter White Yost and Mary Propst Yost. He was a 1968 graduate of South Rowan High School. Roy served in the National Guard from 1970-1976; worked at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center and also the Salisbury National Cemetery. Following his retirement he owned and operated his own lawn care business. Roy loved spending time with his family and his precious Boxer Nikki. His passion was riding motorcycles, working on the farm and always helping others. He is survived by his son Mike Yost and wife Jenny, daughter Lorie Cohen and husband Tommy; two grandsons Michael Yost and wife Amber and Justin Yost and wife Dan'elle; three great grandsons, Jonathan, Zachary and Elliott Yost. Additionally he is survived by the mother of his children Janette Yost. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Gene Edwards officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Salisbury. The family would like to thank those at Atrium Health North east in Concord and the staff at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury for their care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Roy's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

