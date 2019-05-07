Roy Enos Washington, 61, formerly of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on March 26, 1958, he was the son of the late Clarence Earl Washington and Margaret Stout Washington, who survives. Roy graduated from North Rowan High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kure Beach and First Baptist Church of Asheboro, where he was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Margaret of Creston, are his sisters, Nancy Washington Cranford (Chip) of Charleston, S.C. and Edna Washington McKinney (John) of Creston. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Matthew Cranford, Kimrey Cranford, Patrick McKinney and Sarah Coleman. The family received friends at Summersett Funeral Home, Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Service: A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Scotty Carpenter, pastor of First Baptist Church of Asheboro, officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Washington family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 7, 2019