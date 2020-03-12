Roy “Little Roy” Lee Brooks, II, 52 of Cleveland passed away Tuesday (Mar. 10) at Duke Medical Center, Durham. Born May 22, 1967 in Elkin, he was the son of Roy Lee Brooks and Rosa Saine Brooks of Cleveland. He was educated in the West Rowan schools and graduated from West Rowan High School, Class of 1985. Mr. Brooks was employed in the construction industry and was Superintendent for CIP Construction Company, Greensboro. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Melissa Knott Brooks, whom he married May 6, 2006; son, Ryan Lee Brooks of China Grove; daughters, Kaitlyn Brooks of China Grove, Brianna Laraway and Makayla Brooks of the home; sister, Roberta Rodriguez and husband Jack of Salisbury, numerous aunts,uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 PM Saturday (Mar. 14) at Summersett Funeral Home and at other times will be at his parent's home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4 PM Saturday (Mar. 14) at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Anthony Wike, Pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church officiating. A private burial for family will be at a later time at the Brooks Family Cemetery. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Brooks family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2020