Roy Melvin Deal
Mr. Roy Melvin Deal, age 89 of Norwood, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Atrium Health – Stanly after a period of declining health. Born September 4, 1931 in Rowan County, Roy was the son of the late Vernon and Myrtle Patterson Deal. In his earlier years, he was an active member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ where he wrote a paper entitled “What My Parents Expect of Me” and read it in the church. Roy graduated from J.W. Cannon High School, then Lenoir-Rhyne College and earned his Master's Degree from Western Carolina University. He spent his career in education, beginning as a teacher, then principal and finally serving as a superintendent in various locations within North Carolina. Roy also coached high school football. After retiring, he spent his time as an avid game hunter, enjoying fishing and boating. He loved to watch college sports, was an avid Duke fan and Atlanta Braves baseball fan and he enjoyed a good round of golf. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Norma Shears Deal of Norwood; his son, Melvin M. Deal of Laurinburg and daughter, Sanda Deal Carter (Edward) of Georgetown, SC and stepson, Glenn Humbert (Meleta) of Shallotte. He also leaves behind his sister, Thelma Corriher of China Grove along with his grandchildren, Jacob Deal, Brian Carter, Katelyn Rawson (George) and Alex Humbert. Visitation for Roy will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home from 1:00 – 1:45pm with Graveside Service following at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove where he will be laid to rest beside his mother and father. The family has asked you kindly remember Roy with memorials in his honor to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Deal.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
