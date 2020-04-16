Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Nathan Brown Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Nathan Brown Jr., 61, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Salisbury. He was born October 17, 1958 in Rowan County, to the late Roy Nathan Brown, Sr. and Betty Waller Brown, who survives. Roy Jr. was a graduate of South Rowan High School and worked as a Diesel Mechanic Specialist for Caterpillar for over 39 years. He loved to ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Roy Jr. was preceded in death by his father Roy Nathan Brown, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Angela Brown of Fort Lauderdale, FL; three sons, Brian Brown of Salisbury, Brandon Brown of Salisbury, Devin Brown of Salisbury; two grandsons, Johnny Brown, and Ayden Brown; two brothers, Bobby Brown of Salisbury, and Ronnie Brown of Salisbury; and special friend, Margaret Matthews of Salisbury. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in a effort to limit the size of gatherings, services will be private. Interment will be at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at

