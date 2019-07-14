Roy Wesley Baker, 71, of East Spencer, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born July 11, 1947 in Lynn, Mass. to Carl and Mollie Cress Baker. Roy served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Salisbury and enjoyed being outdoors fishing, playing golf, gardening and taking care of his flowers. He loved being with his family and his dogs, Mandy, Mindy and Tippy. Roy was a loving husband, father, brother and pawpaw. Roy is survived by his wife Leora Smith Baker, whom he married Nov. 17, 1968; three daughters, Kimberly Ann (Charlie Ray Shepherd Jr.) Shepherd of Salisbury, Theresa Dishmon of Salisbury and Tammy Leona Baker of Woodleaf; two brothers, Ronnie Baker (Linda) of Rockwell and Reid (Diane) Baker of Salisbury; sister, Karen (Jay) Goodman of Rockwell; five grandchildren, Tiffany Laney, Felicia (Leon) Charles, Wesley Shepherd, Tyler Shepherd and Autumn Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Molly Laney, Chloe Charles and Luna Torres. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, with Rev. Carl Michael Haynes, officiating, and Military Rites. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Baker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019