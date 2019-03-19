Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Black Deal. View Sign

Ruby Black Deal, 94, of Kannapolis where she resided at her home for last 69 years passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Tucker Hospice House. She was born September 30, 1924 in Cabarrus Co. to the late LeRoy Black and Sudie Irene Bame Black. Ruby was a member of Landis United Methodist Church where she attended as often as she was able, She worked at Cannon Mills Plant one in the sewing room for 43 years until her retirement, she enjoyed gardening and canned every summer, she also enjoyed shopping and traveling, she was always dressed and ready to go especially to the beach. She took many trips with Christian tours, with her brother Robert and his wife Kat Black before his passing. She was preceded in death by her husband Shuford Benfield Deal, daughter Peggy Ann, three brothers Norman Gene and Robert Black, and one sister, Mary Black Phifer. Those left to cherish her memory; four daughters, Sandra Raper (Dennis), Vickie Pate (Ray), Amy Conner (Doug), Patty Eagle (Keith) all of Kannapolis, two brothers Tommy Black of China Grove and Roy Black of Kannapolis, nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday March 20 at Whitley's Funeral Home with the Rev. Adam Love and Rev. Carl Fosdick officiating, burial will follow at Kannapolis City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 PM prior to the service at Whitley's Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff at Tucker Hospice House for their kind and loving care of Ruby. Memorials may be made to Landis United Methodist Church or a veteran service program. Online condolences may be left at

