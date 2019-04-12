Ruby Lucille Bost Kesler, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. She was born March 24, 1928 in Salisbury, to Lester Ray Bost and Lucy Cranford Bost. Ruby was artistically talented with flower arranging, creating decorated cake masterpieces ranging from birthday cakes to wedding cakes, and was a pen, pencil, and paints artist. She retired from the Flower Basket in Rockwell and was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Garland Kesler. Ruby is survived by two daughters, Linda Kesler Howard of Salisbury and Patricia Kesler (Ernest) Austin of Salisbury; two grandsons, Chris (Krista) Austin of Winterville and Zachary Austin of Kannapolis; great-grandson, Henry Austin of Winterville; brother, Lucious Ray (Velma) Bost of Salisbury; two nieces, Gail Bost (Dave) Vawter of Fort Mill, S.C. and Wendy Bost Crowell of Dallas, Texas; great-niece, Bethany V. (Anthony) Sweatt; great-nephew, Matt Vawter; and great-great-nephew, J.R. Sweatt. The private graveside service was held Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Salisbury, with Pastor Gary Coble, officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 9000 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146; Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147; or St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, 9275 Bringle Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Kesler family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Bost Kesler.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2019