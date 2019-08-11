Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Dorton. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM West Lawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Christenbury Dorton, 91, of Kannapolis passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her daughter's home after a period of declining health. A graveside service will be held 2:30pm Monday, August 12, at West Lawn Memorial Park with a visitation prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00pm at Whitley's Funeral Home. Ruby was born in Gaston Co. to the late Della Lou Ella and Luther Edward Christenbury, on December 10, 1927. She attended the China Grove School System growing up and she was a member of West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell. She worked as a Spinner in various textile mills including Cannon Mill for most of her adult life. Ruby loved to sing country music and play the guitar, her children and grandchildren were her world, along with her cat named tigger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two children, Tommy Swink and Ann Menius, as well as two sisters, Ruth Blackwelder, and Winifred Deal, and a granddaughter, Kristy Stevens. Those left to cherish her memories include husband of 58 years, Troy Wayne Dorton, of China Grove, children, Linda Overcash, of Kannapolis, Tammy Mowery (Eric), of Rockwell, grandchildren, Joshua Knight (Logan), of Lexington, Daniel Knight (Sherry) of China Grove, Tony Swink of Virginia, Lisa Bynum of Faith, David Stevens of China Grove, Jared Fullam and Jennifer Mowery both of Rockwell, twelve great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. Ruby was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Online Condolences may be left on

