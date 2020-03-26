Ruby Lavaughn McGuire Gainey, 76, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Ruby was born on July 6, 1943 to the late Claude Allen McGuire and Ruby Faye Elder McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve McGuire. Ruby loved to read books of all kinds. She also enjoyed solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles. She had a special place in her heart for cats, but she loved her family most of all. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Bonita (John Reid Jr.) Castor and Lisa Lunsford; sons, Joseph Allen (Freda) Johnson and Jason (Shirley) Gainey; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances (Clyde) Bostian and Sharon Bradshaw; and two brothers, Gary (Joyce) McGuire and Tommy McGuire (Terri). Arrangements: A private family graveside service celebrating Ruby's life will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Mitchell Thomas officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 26, 2020