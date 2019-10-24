Ruby Kesler Cordell, 75, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence in Rockwell, NC. She was born January 23, 1944 in Rowan County, NC to the late Arthur and Mary Moore Kesler. Ruby was a loving wife and mother always caring for her husband and children. She attended Nazareth Community Church. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Cordell and his wife Elizabeth; daughter-in-law, Sheila Cordell; and several brothers. Ruby is survived by her husband James Chalmers Cordell; daughter, Crystal (Duane) Swicegood of Rockwell, NC; four sons, Dusty (Alyssa) Cordell of Benson, NC, Chad (Erin) Cordell of Atlanta, GA, Adam (Christy) Cordell of Rockwell, NC, and Martin (Dinah) Cordell of Rockwell, NC; four sisters; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10:00 am - 11:15 am at Nazareth Community Church, 856 Crescent Road, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Nazareth Community Church, Rockwell, NC with Pastor Mike Shoaf officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Nazareth Community Church, PO Box 444, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Cordell family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 24, 2019