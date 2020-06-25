Ruby Lee Miller
Mrs. Ruby Lee Miller, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. Arrangements: Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:00 am in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Church, P.O. Box 2767, Salisbury, NC 28145. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.nobleandkelsey.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
