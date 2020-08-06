Ruby Louise Spry Lundy, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 . She was born July 7, 1944, in Rowan County to the late Charlie Phillip Spry and Ruby Mozelle Freeman Spry. Mrs. Lundy retired from BMW. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, crafting, and writing. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Lundy; brother, Richard Spry; and sisters, Lois Miller and Sarah Jane Spry. Mrs. Lundy is survived by her children, Ken Lundy of Salisbury, Bobby Lundy of Salisbury, Joann Gearing and husband, JC Gearing, Jr., of China Grove, and Pamela Watters and husband, Rodney, of Salisbury; sister, Geraldine Hollingsworth of Woodruff, SC; brother, Larry Spry of Cherryville; grandchildren, Courtney Pope, Cody Watters, Tiffany Starrett, and Matthew Lundy; and great-grandchildren, Tiara, Mia, and Baylee. The family will greet friends and relatives from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 8, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family asks that those in attendance please wear facial masks. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Road-Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Lundy family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.