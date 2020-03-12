Mrs. Ruby Mowery Parker, 80, of Spencer, NC passed away March 10, 2020 at her residence. Born November 11, 1939 in Rowan County she was the daughter of the late Lewis Paul Rabon and Nellie Grace Rabon. Mrs. Parker was a graduate of Boyden High School and earner her nursing degree from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She worked as a hostess at the Golden Palace restaurant and also as a nurse at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. She was an active member with Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Parker enjoyed shopping, traveling and baking. Mrs. Parker is preceded in death by her son, Charles Allen Mowery; brother, Frank Rabon and sister, Viola Clark. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years, Joseph Parker; sons, Terry Mowery (Keena), Randy Mowery, Roger Mowery (Melanie), Eric Mowery (Tammy), Joel Doug Mowery ( Janie); daughters, Voltair Smith (Austin), Glenda Swisher (Jimmy), Kristina Saleeby (Greg), Sonja Medford (Bradley); brother, David Rabon; sister, Barbara Nance (Allen), Ruth Robinson, Judy Head; 27 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday March 13, 2020 from 10-11AM at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 11AM in the church with Pastor Scott Faw officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 E. Ridge Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2020