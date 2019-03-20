Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Thompson Beck. View Sign

Ruby Thompson Beck, 91, formerly of Spencer, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born September 21, 1927 in East Spencer, NC she was a daughter of the late Locke Owen Thompson and Jettie Clement Thompson Foster. Ruby was educated in Spencer and East Spencer schools and graduated from East Spencer High School in 1944. She was employed with Rayless Department Store in Salisbury for 29 years and with Food Lion for 10 ½ years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband, James William Beck, Sr. on December 15, 1997; a brother, Walter O. Thompson and sisters, Bertie T. Koontz and Ruth Leslie. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, James W. “Jimmy” Beck, Jr. (Kathy) of China Grove and Michael O. “Mike” Beck (Susanna) of Salisbury; brother, James E. Thompson of Alta Monte Springs, FL; five grandchildren, Scott (Candis) Beck, Mark (Shelby) Beck, Philip Beck, Kimberly (Wesley) Lee and Michael Shawn Beck (Gelee); five great-grandchildren, Raegan, Owen and Atlas Beck, Weston and Josh Lee and Brittany Beck; three step-grandchildren, John (Heather) Peoples, Tim (Wendy) Peoples and Emily (Jeremy) Jackson; six step-great grandchildren, Kathryn, Evan, Aaron, Alex Peebles, Caroline and Carter Jackson. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Goode of First Methodist Church in China Grove officiating. Burial will be at Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery in Spencer, NC. Memorials may be made to the , Memorials and Tribute Center, 128 S. Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Beck family. Online condolences may be made at

Ruby Thompson Beck, 91, formerly of Spencer, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born September 21, 1927 in East Spencer, NC she was a daughter of the late Locke Owen Thompson and Jettie Clement Thompson Foster. Ruby was educated in Spencer and East Spencer schools and graduated from East Spencer High School in 1944. She was employed with Rayless Department Store in Salisbury for 29 years and with Food Lion for 10 ½ years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Beck was preceded in death by her husband, James William Beck, Sr. on December 15, 1997; a brother, Walter O. Thompson and sisters, Bertie T. Koontz and Ruth Leslie. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, James W. “Jimmy” Beck, Jr. (Kathy) of China Grove and Michael O. “Mike” Beck (Susanna) of Salisbury; brother, James E. Thompson of Alta Monte Springs, FL; five grandchildren, Scott (Candis) Beck, Mark (Shelby) Beck, Philip Beck, Kimberly (Wesley) Lee and Michael Shawn Beck (Gelee); five great-grandchildren, Raegan, Owen and Atlas Beck, Weston and Josh Lee and Brittany Beck; three step-grandchildren, John (Heather) Peoples, Tim (Wendy) Peoples and Emily (Jeremy) Jackson; six step-great grandchildren, Kathryn, Evan, Aaron, Alex Peebles, Caroline and Carter Jackson. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Goode of First Methodist Church in China Grove officiating. Burial will be at Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery in Spencer, NC. Memorials may be made to the , Memorials and Tribute Center, 128 S. Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to the . Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Beck family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.