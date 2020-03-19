Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Watson. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Snider Watson, 86, of Salisbury went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Winston Salem. Mrs. Watson was born September 4, 1933, in Mecklenburg County to the late Gertrude Shinn Snider and Lewie Henry Snider. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School. Upon graduation from Salisbury Business School, she was employed for several years in the office of N. C. Finishing Co. She married Nathan Brent Watson on May 18, 1957. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother and a full-time homemaker. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Snider. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Brent Watson; daughters, Jackie Hipp (Greg) and Lori Jordan (Shane Sexton); son, Scott Watson (Linda); sisters, Mildred Perrell (Larry) and Patricia Snider; and sister-in-law, Merlyn Snider. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Amy Hipp, Ryan Jordan (Whitley), Blake Jordan (Cydney) and Kaitlin Gentry (Seth); and soon-to-be-born great-grandchild, Boden Jordan. The family will have a private graveside service Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church with Rev. Dawn Rister officiating. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston- Salem, NC 27103. Special thanks to the TenderHearted Home Care carepros especially MaryAnn Alexander, Trellis Supportive Care staff and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home staff. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at

