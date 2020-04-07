Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Albright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Inez Morgan Albright, 84, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. She was born May 30, 1935, in Rowan County, daughter of the late Arthur and Ella Casper Morgan. Ruth was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Christian Women's Club of Salisbury. Ruth retired from Cannon Mills Plant #1 in Kannapolis in 1999. Ruth enjoyed gardening and going on daily walks around the neighborhood. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Albright Jones; brothers, Spencer Morgan, Irvin Morgan, Lincoln Morgan, Herman Morgan, and Gilbert Morgan; and sisters, Virginia Poole and Ruby Morgan. Ruth is survived by her husband James William Albright, whom she married March 21, 1953; son, Tony William Albright and fiancee Robin Rhyne of Oak Island; granddaughter, Wendy Bernstein and husband Darren of Charleston, SC; grandsons, Tyler Albright of Los Angeles, CA, and Adam Albright of Lincolnton; great-granddaughter, Norah Bernstein of Charleston, SC; and her beloved sister, Betty Morgan of Salisbury. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services for Mrs. Albright will be private. Burial will be in Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery. At a later date there will be a celebration of life for family and friends. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Road., Salisbury NC 28147 or to the donor's choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Albright family. Online condolences may be made at

Ruth Inez Morgan Albright, 84, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. She was born May 30, 1935, in Rowan County, daughter of the late Arthur and Ella Casper Morgan. Ruth was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Christian Women's Club of Salisbury. Ruth retired from Cannon Mills Plant #1 in Kannapolis in 1999. Ruth enjoyed gardening and going on daily walks around the neighborhood. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Albright Jones; brothers, Spencer Morgan, Irvin Morgan, Lincoln Morgan, Herman Morgan, and Gilbert Morgan; and sisters, Virginia Poole and Ruby Morgan. Ruth is survived by her husband James William Albright, whom she married March 21, 1953; son, Tony William Albright and fiancee Robin Rhyne of Oak Island; granddaughter, Wendy Bernstein and husband Darren of Charleston, SC; grandsons, Tyler Albright of Los Angeles, CA, and Adam Albright of Lincolnton; great-granddaughter, Norah Bernstein of Charleston, SC; and her beloved sister, Betty Morgan of Salisbury. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services for Mrs. Albright will be private. Burial will be in Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery. At a later date there will be a celebration of life for family and friends. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Road., Salisbury NC 28147 or to the donor's choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Albright family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close