Ruth Inez Morgan Albright, 84, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. She was born May 30, 1935, in Rowan County, daughter of the late Arthur and Ella Casper Morgan. Ruth was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Christian Women's Club of Salisbury. Ruth retired from Cannon Mills Plant #1 in Kannapolis in 1999. Ruth enjoyed gardening and going on daily walks around the neighborhood. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and wife. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Albright Jones; brothers, Spencer Morgan, Irvin Morgan, Lincoln Morgan, Herman Morgan, and Gilbert Morgan; and sisters, Virginia Poole and Ruby Morgan. Ruth is survived by her husband James William Albright, whom she married March 21, 1953; son, Tony William Albright and fiancee Robin Rhyne of Oak Island; granddaughter, Wendy Bernstein and husband Darren of Charleston, SC; grandsons, Tyler Albright of Los Angeles, CA, and Adam Albright of Lincolnton; great-granddaughter, Norah Bernstein of Charleston, SC; and her beloved sister, Betty Morgan of Salisbury. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services for Mrs. Albright will be private. Burial will be in Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery. At a later date there will be a celebration of life for family and friends. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Road., Salisbury NC 28147 or to the donor's choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Albright family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2020