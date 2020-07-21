Ruth Bailey Tatum Marlow, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born December 15, 1927 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lowrance Bailey and Harold Dyke Bailey. She was educated in the Woodleaf schools and graduated from Woodleaf High School and Pfeiffer College. Following the death of her first husband, Bobby Edward Tatum on June 26, 1956, she continued to help on the dairy farm with her father-in-law. She taught and served as a substitute teacher in Rowan County schools and later was employed in the Medical Records Department of the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center before retiring. Mrs. Marlow was an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, the Grubb-Shoaf Sunday School Class, the United Methodist Women, taught children's Sunday School and played the organ. Most of all she loved the Lord. In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Douglas Aldine Marlow on July 25, 2006, a daughter, Phyllis Ruth Tatum and sister, Irene Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Harold Edward Tatum and wife Annette, Terry Bailey Tatum; former daughter-in-law, Deena Tatum all of Salisbury; step-daughters, Caron Everhart of Winston-Salem and Brona Vest of Mocksville; grandchildren, Staci Tatum, Missy Tatum, Melinda Hartman and husband Jamie, and Michael Tatum all of Salisbury; great-grandchild, Joseph Hartman; sister, Anne Andrews of Sanford; step-grandchildren, Chris Vest of Mocksville, Rodney Everhart and Tammy Everhart of Winston-Salem; three step great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 10 AM – Wednesday (July 22) at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Pastor Roger Weisner and Lu Graham, officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4520 Old Mocksville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. The family wants to especially thank the Staff at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks for their loving care of Mrs. Marlow. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Tatum/Marlow family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
