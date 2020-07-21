1/1
Ruth Bailey Tatum Marlow
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Bailey Tatum Marlow, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born December 15, 1927 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Lowrance Bailey and Harold Dyke Bailey. She was educated in the Woodleaf schools and graduated from Woodleaf High School and Pfeiffer College. Following the death of her first husband, Bobby Edward Tatum on June 26, 1956, she continued to help on the dairy farm with her father-in-law. She taught and served as a substitute teacher in Rowan County schools and later was employed in the Medical Records Department of the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center before retiring. Mrs. Marlow was an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, the Grubb-Shoaf Sunday School Class, the United Methodist Women, taught children's Sunday School and played the organ. Most of all she loved the Lord. In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Douglas Aldine Marlow on July 25, 2006, a daughter, Phyllis Ruth Tatum and sister, Irene Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Harold Edward Tatum and wife Annette, Terry Bailey Tatum; former daughter-in-law, Deena Tatum all of Salisbury; step-daughters, Caron Everhart of Winston-Salem and Brona Vest of Mocksville; grandchildren, Staci Tatum, Missy Tatum, Melinda Hartman and husband Jamie, and Michael Tatum all of Salisbury; great-grandchild, Joseph Hartman; sister, Anne Andrews of Sanford; step-grandchildren, Chris Vest of Mocksville, Rodney Everhart and Tammy Everhart of Winston-Salem; three step great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 10 AM – Wednesday (July 22) at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Pastor Roger Weisner and Lu Graham, officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4520 Old Mocksville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. The family wants to especially thank the Staff at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks for their loving care of Mrs. Marlow. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Tatum/Marlow family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved