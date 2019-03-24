Ruth Coates Stephens, 95, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 14, 1923 in Dillon, SC to the late W.H. Coates and Georgia Etta Causey Coates and was a graduate of Dillon, SC schools. Mrs. Stephens worked for Rowan Mills for 18 years and Norman's of Salisbury for 19 years before retiring in 1985. She enjoyed gardening, especially working with herflowers; birdwatching and feeding birds. Mrs. Stephens was a member of Milford Hills Baptist Church and the Harvesters Sunday school Class and Senior Friends. Preceding her in death was her husband Harvey Stephens on Oct. 24, 2006; and 10 of her siblings. Surviving are her sons, William Harvey “Bill” Stephens and wife June of Oak Island, NC and Ronny Mitchell Stephens and wife Lynn of Charlotte; daughter, Glenda Wilhelm of Salisbury; sister Esther Barnhill of Dillon, SC; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation: The family will receive friends 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Milford Hills Baptist Church. Service: The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jim Harris officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd. location. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Care for their loving care of Ruth. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Stephens family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2019