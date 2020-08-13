1/1
Ruth Coone Freeze
1926 - 2020
Ruth Coone Freeze, age 94 of China Grove, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born March 7, 1926 in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Webster Coone and Ethney Sweet Coone. Her husband, John Samuel Freeze, sisters, Pearl Burkette and Alice Jones and her brother, Albert Coone all preceded her in death. Ruth was a longtime and devoted member of West Corinth Baptist for 80 years where she sang in the choir and served as church secretary and treasurer. Ruth was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Caring for her family brought her the greatest joy. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, John Mark Freeze (Terri), her daughters, Pamela Beal (Gary), Angela Barefoot (Leonard), Sheila Freeze (Mark Hall), Marcella Morton (Gary), Teresa Crawley (Jim) and Norma Walker (C.T.). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jonathan, Kristen (Nik), Justin (Marla), Patrick, Emily (Jeff), John Mark, Jacob, Katelan (Michael), Lindsay (Danny), Sarah, Laura, Miranda (Matt), and Seth (Elaina) along with her great-grandchildren, Chase, Avery, Eli, John Michael and Blane and her brother, Carl Coone (Betty). Service: At the family's request, services for Ruth will be private but they ask you kindly remember Ruth with a memorial in her honor to either West Corinth Baptist Church, 118 Corinth Church Road, Mooresville, NC 28115 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Freeze.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
