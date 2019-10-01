Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth D. Ridenhour. View Sign Service Information Davie Funeral Service 416 Valley Road Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Dalene Ridenhour (Beaver), 91, of Mocksville, passed away on September 27, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Nursing Home in Salisbury. Ruth was born February 5, 1928 in Rowan County, a daughter to the late Gilbert R. Beaver and Nellie West Morgan. She married Thomas William Ridenhour and they were married for 52 years until his death. Ruth was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband, as well as her sons Tommy and Terry, her brother Everette Beaver, another brother who died in infancy, her daughters-in-law Barbara and Suzanne Ridenhour and her granddaughter's husband James Britt. In life, Ruth worked as a seamstress for Blackwelder and Carolina Sports Wear for 30 years. She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church and also a charter member of the church. Ruth is survived by a loving family, including her son Jerry F. Ridenhour (Joe) of Hillsborough, daughter-in-law Jean Ridenhour, grandchildren Reece Ridenhour (Stacey) of Salisbury, John Ridenhour (Kelly) of Wilmington, Adele R. Britt of Advance, David Ridenhour of Advance, Jenny Hendrix of Mooresville and Shelly Hobbs of Mooresville, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29 at Victory Baptist Church in Cooleemee from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Shelby Harbor officiating. Pastor Shelby will be assisted by Johnny Oceguera. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery in Salisbury. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be left online at

