Ruth Kesler Miller, age 94, of Lenoir, North Carolina, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Mrs. Miller was born in Rowan County, to the late Mamie Weaver Kesler and the late William Barber Kesler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of over fifty years, Vance Albert Miller, as well as her brothers, William Weaver Kesler, Sr., and George Ralph Kesler, and nephew, Kenneth Kelser. Mrs. Miller grew up on her family farm in Rowan County. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro which was at that time known as the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (WC). While in college during WWII, she spent her summers working at a hotel restaurant in Carolina Beach. Upon graduation from “WC”, she was employed by the State of North Carolina as an Agricultural Extension Agent in Tryon and Monroe before being relocated to Lenoir where she met and married the love of her life. Mrs. Miller spent the remainder of her life in Caldwell County working as an extension agent and then as a public school teacher before becoming a full time wife, mother and homemaker. Ruth was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She grew up attending Christ Episcopal Church in Cleveland, and was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lenoir for many decades. She devoted her life to her family and was especially proud of her grandsons, Christopher and Will. The family members left to cherish her memory include: daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Spillman, and son-in-law, Chris Spillman, of Boone; grandsons, Christopher Spillman and William Spillman, also of Boone; sister, Jean Kesler of Salisbury; and nephew, William Kesler, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Salisbury; as well as numerous relatives “by marriage” on the Miller side of her family. Service: In light of the current pandemic, Mrs. Miller will be administered the Episcopal Burial Rite at a private service by the Reverend Susan Buchanan of St. James Episcopal Church of Lenoir to be followed by a private graveside service before she is laid to rest beside her husband. A memorial service will be held at St. James at a safer time in the future. The family would like to give special thanks to those who provided care and compassion to Ruth at the Shaire Center, Caldwell UNC Health Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church of Lenoir, 806 College Avenue, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or First Baptist Church of Lenoir, 304 Main Street, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences may be left at

