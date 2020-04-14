Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Mary Loverude Meade died peacefully in her sleep this 10th day of April 2020. She was 93 years old when she joined her husband Bob, Grandson Joshua Meade and Heavenly Father. Ruth Mary was born in Hamilton, NY, September 6, 1926. Her childhood family included father, Otto R. Loverude, preparing for Baptist ministry at Colgate Univ. mother, Edna Taylor, younger sister, Barbara and brother, James. Ruth Mary attended Univ. of New Hampshire, Durham, NH, earning a BS in Biology. She attended Univ. of Penn in Philadelphia completing a Certificate in Physical Therapy. There she met Bob Meade, a physical therapy student fresh from the Marine Corps. Each was on full scholarship; Bob the Marine Corp, and Ruth the March of Dimes. They were married by Ruth's father, in the parsonage garden, Lowell, Mass. After graduation they worked with the VA in Chicago, Ill, as physical therapists; coldest and hottest they had ever been. While expecting their first child, Bob was called back into the Marine Corps (Korea); Ruth lived with her parents in Mass. Ruth, and baby Roger, then joined Bob in Camp Pendleton, CA. At the end of the war, Bob took a physical therapy job in a VA north of NY City; Marilyn was born and their family was complete. They moved south to Salisbury 1956, two Yankees in very unfamiliar territory. Bob moved first (Ruth, the children stayed in Lowell, Mass as her mother was terminally ill). Bob would write and phone about how beautiful Salisbury was, in love with the towering trees, stately homes, and mild weather. He found a home with most super neighbors you-could ever hope to have. “We felt so comfortable and at home.” At Catawba Ruth earned a teaching certificate and within the year was teaching at Frank B John, seventh and eighth grades and coaching girls' basketball. Her years of teaching in the 1970's are best summed up by her letter to the editor written April 8, 2000. “All the elements are there, positive and negative. Why do some come away with pride of accomplishment and others angry and hostile? Knox in the “70s, what times they were of change we weathered the challenges together. Today, I am often greeted with “Hi Mrs. Meade, remember me?” So many wonderful adults with memories, positive and negative, reminiscing together about Knox in the 70s. I smile, chat, wave goodbye, my heart brimming with the thrill or being part of their reminiscences.” She enjoyed a long teaching career, being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife. She also remained active in Second Presbyterian and then First Presbyterian churches -managing memorial flower donations, selected as Woman of the Year by the Presbyterian Women, Treasurer of AAUW and the Knox Yearbook Dedication. She was always an active book-club member (Libretto and Bea Blu) over many years enjoying the questions more than the answers in lively discussions. She is survived by son Roger Meade and wife Susan, daughter Marilyn Warlick and husband Sam, grandsons Jacob and Michael Lewis, and their families representing seven great- grandchildren. Sister Barbara Woods of Florida and brother James K. Loverude of Long Island, are also surviving. Those of us blessed to know Ruth Meade in our lives can speak to seeing all of these qualities while she shared her time on this earth. Service: A Celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial at the US National cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband. Memorial: In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Meade family. Online condolences may be made at

