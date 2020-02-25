Ruth Wilhite Morgan, 90, went peacefully to be with her Lord on February 22, 2020. Born February 11, 1930 in Jackson County to R.C. Wilhite and Della Adams Wilhite. She is preceded in death by both her parents, her husband of 60 years Hoyle Morgan, her daughter Julie Morgan Hinsley, four brothers Wilton, Horace, Robert Carlton and Wayne Wilhite. She attended Central Baptist Church. A Grave Side Service will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park, at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 In lieu of flowers Mrs. Morgan has requested donations be made to the , or the American Diabetes Association. “Condolences may be left online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com”
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 25, 2020