Mrs. Ruth Marylee Cain Peeler, of Kannapolis, 82, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Carolinas HealthCare System-NorthEast in Concord. Mrs. Peeler was born December 12, 1936 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Alfred Cain Sr. and Eunice Leigh Doby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Alfred Cain, Jr. and Joe Lynn Cain; two sisters, Hazel Scott and Helen Kendrick and two husbands, James Richard Pickard, Sr. and Donald Andrew Peeler; . Mrs. Peeler is survived by her daughter, Judy Poteat (Pat); son, Dwayne Scott Medford (Maryann); two granddaughters, Monica Poteat (Graham Medlin), Melissa Poteat (Joshua Mulvehill); three grandsons, Ryan Medford, Trey Justineau and Billy Justineau. After retirement from Fieldcrest Cannon, she obtained her CNA license and worked at Coltrane Life Center, where she continued working until April of 2019. The family would like to thank the third floor critcal care doctors and nurses at Carolinas Healthcare System-Northeast, our Mom's dear friend Joy Gainey, and all her friends and co-workers at Coltrane Life Center. In keeping with our Mom's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be sent to Coltrane Life Center, 321 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025, or to Aloha To The Aging, Inc., 4608 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, Ga 30068. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Peeler.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 16, 2019