Ruth Redman Kesler, 85, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville. She was blessed to live among five generations of her family. Born July 31, 1933 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Allen Graham Redman and Willie Bell Seay Redman. She was educated in the Cleveland schools and was a registered nurse. Mrs. Kesler was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Thomas Cauble Kesler and a daughter, Toni Marchele Kesler. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy K. Herman of Maiden; brother, Tom Redman of Cleveland; grandchildren, Allen Livengood and wife Sharon Livengood of Cleveland, Jason Harkey and wife Mandy Harkey of Woodleaf and Bradley Smith of Abington, Va.; great-grandchildren, Lindsy Harkey Graham, Bailey Livengood, Clay Livengood and Rena Kate Livengood; and great-great-grandson, Logan Graham. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m Monday, June 24, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Carroll Robinson, officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service and are welcome to the graveside service at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery, Cleveland. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Kesler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 23, 2019