uth S. House passed away on Friday, October 9, after suffering a stroke. She was born in 1930 in Monroe, the third child of Crawford P. Swaringen and Daisy Howie Swaringen. She grew up in Charlotte, marrying Garland B. House on September 1, 1950. She is survived by two sons, Stephen Garland of Troy, and Douglas Wayne of Orange County, CA, and four grandchildren, Shay, Ryan, Julia and Kevin. Garland preceded her in death in February 2011. Service: Flowers may be sent to McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC, 28212.



