Ryver Kathryn Schrader, age 34 of China Grove, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus. Born September 20, 1986 in Cabarrus County, Ryver was the daughter of the late Charles Schrader and Kathy Cook Schrader. Her lifelong partner, Hunter James also preceded her in death. Ryver loved life! Her pride and joy was her precious daughter, Gracie. Gracie was her world. She loved listening to music, crafting and caring for the plants she received after Hunter's death. She was devoted to keeping those growing as they were so special and meaningful to her. Ryver had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on her face no matter what came her way. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gracie Kathryn Schrader; her brothers, Michael Kirk, Chris Stubbs, Chris Schrader (Jamie) and sister, Jenny Philbeck (Barry). She also leaves behind extended family, Kelly Lankford (Mike) and Obie Faggart, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to count. A Celebration of Life Service for Ryver will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Due to the guidelines placed upon us with COVID restrictions, this service will be held outdoors, with social distancing practices in place to allow friends and family to celebrate Ryver's life and maintain those guildelines. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com
