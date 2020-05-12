Samuel Cayce Owen, Jr. “Sam” 79, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 5, 1941 in Salisbury to the late Cayce and Mary Shuping Owen. Sam was a 1959 graduate of Boyden High School. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Sam was the owner operator of Owen and Owen Welding and Owen Taxidermy in Rockwell. Sam was a loyal husband and devoted family man. He was a true sportsman. He raced drag cars and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed horseback riding and roping. He raised beagles and at one time had the number one beagle in the United States. Sam will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, his pups Chi Chi and Razzle and his horses, Shiloh and Soxy. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Charles E. Owen, and sister, Roberta Owen Nail. Sam is survived by his wife Linda Bringle Owen; Daughters, Alisha Caye Owen of Rockwell and Miriam Owen Vanderlaan and fiancée Paul Sizemore of China Grove; Son, David Wayne Owen and wife, Cheryl of Richfield; Grandchildren, Jordan Anne Owen, Riley Michael Vanderlaan, John David Owen and Jessica Ann Vanderlaan. Service: Due to Governor Cooper's mandate, there will be a private graveside service at Brookhill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bruce Sheeks, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family would like for people to remember Sam and his family in their prayers. If you choose to send flowers please send flowers that are able to be planted. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Owen family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.