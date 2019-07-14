Samuel Kenneth Owen, 84, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at his residence. Born January 19, 1935 in Rowan County he was a son of the late Charles Clifton Owen and Mary Baker Owen. He graduated from Boyden High School in 1952 and from Georgia Tech in 1956. He was an All- Star athlete at Boyden and Georgia Tech. He was owner/operator of Owen and Leonard Heating and Air and Owen Drug Company. After retirement he worked for Rowan County schools. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury where he served as Deacon and taught Sunday School. He was a member of the Civitan Club; served two terms in the NC House of Representatives. He was inducted into the Rowan County Sports Hall of Fame and the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Cliff Owen and a sister, Barbara Leonard. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Barbara Schofield Owen whom he married June 30, 1957; daughters, Sharon Barnhardt of Cornelius, Karen Curry of Salisbury, Charlotte Sparks of Salisbury and a grandson, John “Jake” Barnhardt. Service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. The family will receive friends following at Summersett Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905; Rowan Helping Ministries, PO Box 4026, Salisbury, NC 28145; and Glenn A Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Owen family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019