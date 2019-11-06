Mr. Samuel Riley Rowe, 86, of Sowers Road died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Glen Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. A memorial inurnment service will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Salisbury National Cemetery Annex on Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury, NC. with the Rev. Randy Foster officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening, November 7, 2019 at Piedmont Funeral Home. Mr. Rowe was born May 20, 1933 in Davidson County to the late Samuel K. and Kathleen Daisy Sowers Rowe. A US Army Veteran, he had retired from the former Fiber Industries in Salisbury, and was a member of Tyro United Methodist Church. Preceding him in death was a brother, John Paul Rowe. Surviving are son Mike Rowe (Martha), and daughter Kathy Rowe Hand (Leon) all of Linwood; grandchildren Jeremy Hand (Sarah) and Christopher Hand (Patricia); and great-grandchildren Addile Hand, Gavin Hand, Garrett Hand, and Wyatt Hand. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.piedmontfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 6, 2019