Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083

Samuel “Sam” W. Pressley, 90, of Landis passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born September 25, 1929 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Bruce and Elizabeth Pressley. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Sam spent 5 years in the US Navy from 1946-51. Two years at the Naval Headquarters in London, England and six months in Japan. Returning home he finished college at Catawba College and became a CPA working for Cannon Mills and Linn Corriher Mills in Landis. He owned both Scottish Real Estate and the Kannapolis Recreation Park for 37 years. Sam loved his family dearly. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he was active in all phases of church activities through the years. He was a member of the Henry D. Grimes Y's Men Club where he had been President in 1963-64 and was Y's Man of the Year in 1965. In earlier years, he played lots of golf. His family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 4:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Kirk Tutterow. Sam is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Tyson Pressley, sons, Scott Pressley (Susie), Brent Pressley (Cindy), grandchildren, Matthew, Savannah, Cameron, great grandchildren, Emma and Rhett. Online condolences may be left at

Samuel "Sam" W. Pressley, 90, of Landis passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born September 25, 1929 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Bruce and Elizabeth Pressley. He was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Sam spent 5 years in the US Navy from 1946-51. Two years at the Naval Headquarters in London, England and six months in Japan. Returning home he finished college at Catawba College and became a CPA working for Cannon Mills and Linn Corriher Mills in Landis. He owned both Scottish Real Estate and the Kannapolis Recreation Park for 37 years. Sam loved his family dearly. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he was active in all phases of church activities through the years. He was a member of the Henry D. Grimes Y's Men Club where he had been President in 1963-64 and was Y's Man of the Year in 1965. In earlier years, he played lots of golf. His family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 4:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Kirk Tutterow. Sam is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Tyson Pressley, sons, Scott Pressley (Susie), Brent Pressley (Cindy), grandchildren, Matthew, Savannah, Cameron, great grandchildren, Emma and Rhett. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2019

