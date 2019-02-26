Samuel W. Adams, 80, of Salisbury, formerly of Killeen, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Novant Rowan Medical Center. Born Sept. 8, 1938 in Williamsfield, Ill., he was the son of the late Edna Turl Adams and Forrest Adams. Mr. Adams was a 1956 graduate of Woodruff High School, Peoria, Ill. and a 1980 graduate of Central Texas College. He retired from the United States Army in 1978 as a First Sergeant after 21 years of service. Mr. Adams received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Meritorious Service Medal, National defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Berlin), Good Conduct Medal clasp, Silver 1 Loop, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Service Star and 1 Bronze Service Star and the Army Commendation Medal with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster. Mr. Adams was a Christian and a member of Providence Baptist Church, East Spencer, where he served as a Deacon. He loved to teach Sunday school and collected model cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ida Hayes Adams; daughter, Denise Smith (Paul) of Granite Quarry; sons, John Adams (Lori) and Robert Adams (Rhonda) all of Amarillo, Texas and Dennis Adams (Dana) of Kannapolis; sister, Marjorie Wicker (Robert) of Rockwell; sisters-in-law, Meta Hayes of Wisconsin and Doris Wagner of Missouri; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Sy Ponds officiating. Mr. Adams will lie in state 30 minutes before the service. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the US Army. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church Building Fund, 620 Andrews Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel W. Adams.
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 26, 2019