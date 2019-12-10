Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Gale (Merritt) Frank. View Sign Service Information Capps Memorial Chapel 113 E College St Fairfield , TX 75840 (903)-389-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Gale (Merritt) Frank was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on March 8 th , 1955 and grew up on a farm in Tazewell County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late John Joe Merritt of Tip Top, Virginia and the late Francis Margaret Ratcliff Merritt Boardwine of Tazewell County, Virginia; preceded in death by sisters, Frances Ann Johnson of Roanoke City, Virginia and Lois Mae McCoy of Tazewell County, Virginia, brothers Robert Dale Merritt of Bluefield, VA and Charles Edward Merritt of Tazewell County, Virginia. Her parents were farmers in Tazewell County. Sandra truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and operated her own house cleaning service until her health began to fail. She enjoyed camping, traveling, solving puzzles, gardening, taking care of animals, and binge watching TV shows with her family. Sandra's talents were many, she was an extremely accomplished home school educator, crafter, seamstress, quilter, crocheter, embroiderer, caregiver, homemaker, a beloved wife for 43 years, wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her family; Her husband of 43 years, Herbert Rudy Frank of Waxahachie, TX; daughter, Patricia Gale Hall and son-in-law Reginald Hall of Antioch, TN; grand children, Alex Montanez of Waxahachie, TX and Isabela Ramos of Nashville, TN; brothers, John Lee Merritt of Tazewell, VA and James Merritt of South Carolina; sisters, Margaret Ann Merritt of Bluefield, VA, Loretta Boardwine of Front Royal, VA and Linda Merritt of Culpeper, VA; brother-in-law Max Frank and sister-in-law Cassie Frank of Worland, WY; brother-in-law Jim Brocklehurst and sister-in-law Doris Brocklehurst of Stoneboro, PA; nephews, Robert Merritt, Jr. of Asheville, NC and Adam Merritt of Michigan; nieces, Melissa and Allison Merritt both of Michigan; step niece, Brittany Blankenship of Maine; nephew Clint Frank of Worland, WY; Brian Brocklehurst and niece Heather Brocklehurst of Blacklick, OH; neice Heather Bates of Flower Mound, TX; nephew Uriah Bates of Flower Mound, TX; nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends. Acknowledgements The family of the late Sandra Gale Frank would like to express our sincere gratitude for the many acts of love and kindness bestowed upon us during this time of bereavement. Your cards, phones calls, visits, and other good deeds will linger in our hearts. May the Lord bless you all – The Family

