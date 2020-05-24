Sandra Garris Harrell, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. The Salisbury native was amongst beloved family at her daughter's house in St. Paul, MN, where she was a resident this past year. She was born July 30, 1941 in Goldsboro to the late Frank and Faye Isaacs Garris. Along with being an amazing mother of three, she was an outstanding cook and avid gardener. Sandra and her late husband, Randy Harrell had a passion for saving historic homes. They spent many years working on the restoration of a number of 18th and 19th century log and timber-framed structures. Some of the highlights of their restoration projects include the Elmwood Plantation in Merry Hill, the Speight House (home place of artists Francis and Sarah Speight) in Bertie County, and the Leo Miller home place on Old Beatty Ford Road. Sandra served as a museum guide for many years at the Hope Plantation in Windsor and the Old Stone House. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Faye Garris, her sister, Fran Garris Gaye, and her husband, Marvin “Randy” Harrell. She is survived by her three children Greg Harrell and Will Harrell (Bonnie) of Salisbury; and Virginia Harrell Conroy (Ed) of Saint Paul, MN; grandchildren, Cole Harrell, Jillian Harrell, Anna Harrell, Liam Harrell, Riley Conroy, Hunt Conroy, and Hannah Conroy. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten by her many friends and family. There will be no memorial service at this time.



