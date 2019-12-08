Sandra Jean Moore (1943 - 2019)
Sandra Jean Moore, 76, of Rockwell, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born May 28, 1943, in Marion County, IN to the late Eugene O. and Alberta M. Snyder. Mrs. Moore was a 1961 graduate of George Washington High School and was employed as a medical clerk. Sandra was a member of Living in Pink and loved decorating. Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband Woodrow W. Moore, Sr.; children, Shelly Ann Hinman of Monrovia, IN, Woodrow W. Moore, Jr. and wife, Paula, of Plainfield, IN, Michael D. Moore and wife, Barbie, of Rockwell, Lisa L. Baird of Salisbury, Scott B. Moore of Rockwell, and Debbie Moore-Fore of Mesa, AZ; brothers, David E. Snyder and wife, Phyllis, of Indianapolis, IN, Ron Snyder and wife, Sharon, of Brownsburg, IN, and Thomas A. Snyder of Indianapolis, IN; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC, 28144, conducted by Pastor Alan Misenheimer. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 8, 2019
