Sandra Kay Campbell, 77, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born August 15, 1943, in Rowan County to the late Charles and Dora Peace Campbell. Miss Campbell was a 1961 graduate of North Rowan High School and retired from AT&T after working for its predecessors, Southern Bell and Bell South. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she was a member of the New Direction Sunday School Class, was the devotional leader for the Open Door Circle Meeting, and helped with meals at the church. Miss Campbell enjoyed playing BINGO, delivering Meals on Wheels with her brother, and participating with mission work, especially when she was able to travel to Costa Rica. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Frederick Campbell. Miss Campbell is survived by her brothers, Brian Campbell and wife, Karren, of Faith and Charles V. Campbell and wife, Hazel, of Salisbury; godchildren, Chad, Mark, and Matthew Culp, Christy Smith, and Dawn Ludwig; and several nieces. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives from 1:30 PM until 2:15 PM on Thursday, September 10 at Faith Baptist Church in Faith. Service: The funeral service will follow at 2:30 PM on Thursday at the church, conducted by Rev. Stephen DeWalt. Burial will follow the service at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 625, Salisbury, NC 28145, Trellis Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144, or Faith Baptist Church-Building Fund, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Campbell family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
