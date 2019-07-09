Sankey William Morgan, age 53, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born Dec. 4, 1965 in Galax, Va., the son of Alma R. Morgan and the late William J. Morgan. Sankey was a 1984 graduate of South Rowan High School and loved fishing and his niece and nephews as his own. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked for Nylon Ropes and J. Newton Cohen until his disability prevented him from working. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Morgan McDaniel. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Alma Roach Morgan; sister, Maxine Morgan of Salisbury; Aunt Edith McCrobie; niece, Gina Guidry (Michael); nephews, Kody Morgan and Gage Shiers; and great-nephews Bryson, Jacob and Cole. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapelm conducted by Pastor Dale Kinley with burial to follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help pay funeral expenses. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuenralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 9, 2019