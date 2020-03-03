Sara Crowell Barber departed this life on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born September 6, 1933 in Salisbury, NC, she was the daughter of Perry Cameron Crowell and Exie Fogleman Crowell. Preceding her in death is her husband, James E. Barber, who passed away October 1, 1994. Sara and James were married January 16, 1955 and were blessed with three children and four grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Sara was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Crowell Allman. Survivors include her sons, James Kevin Barber of Columbia, Timothy Blake Barber (Holly), of Columbia; daughter, Deena Lou Jennings (William), of Columbia; granddaughters, Jordan, Kristen and Corinne Barber; and grandson, Trace Jennings all of Columbia. She is also survived by her sisters, Joyce C. Hartman, Judy C. Beacham; brother, Perry Cameron Crowell, Jr. (Lexie), all of Salisbury, NC. A graveside service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, March 4th, at St. Michael and All Angels' Episcopal Church where Sara was a member. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Tuesday evening at the home of her daughter, Deena. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to . Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Laverne M. Prosser, and the doctors, nurses, and hospice nurses at Prisma Health Richland for their care and compassion during Ms. Barber's illness. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 3, 2020