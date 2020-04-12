Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Elizabeth Sale. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Elizabeth Sale, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residense in Salisbury. She was born April 23, 1931 in Rowan County to the late Clint Overcash and Lucille Seaford Overcash. She was a graduate of the Rowan County Schools. Sara worked at Carolina Maid and she retired from General Electric Sara was very energetic and she loved being outside, gardening and crafts. She leaves precious and loving memories. In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her Husband, Bobby George Sale and also by her brothers Larry Wayne Overcash and Max Overcash. Sara is survived by her two sons, Tony Scott (Rhonda Renee) Sale of Salisbury, Micheal Wayne Sale of Salisbury; Special Friend, Tracey Sale; two grandsons, Shannon Bradley Sale, Steven Cox; three granddaughters, Jasmine Rae Sale, Revonda Lynn Locklear and Kristen Renee Locklear. She is also survived by her brother Vernon Overcash and by her sister Rachel Cook. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in a effort to limit the size of gatherings, the visitaiton and service will be private. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Sale family. Online condolences may be made at

