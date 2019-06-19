Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Authella Leach. View Sign Service Information Monroe Mortuary 704 Walkup Ave Monroe , NC 28110 (704)-776-4882 Send Flowers Obituary

Reverend Sarah Authella Leach Dooley Leach, 78, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital Greensboro. Born in Rowan County on Oct. 10, 1940, she was the daughter of the late W.D. Leach and the late Ruby May Virginia Winford Leach. She was raised by her grandmother, the late Madalene Simmons Winford Jordan and step-grandfather, the late Reverend Homer James Jordan. Sarah was educated in the public schools of Rowan-Salisbury School System. She graduated from Livingstone College with a teaching degree in Mathematical Science. She worked in several school systems throughout the state including the Rowan-Salisbury School System from where she retired in 1998. She was a member of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Salisbury, Inc. where she served in several different capacities. Visitation & Services: The body will lay in state on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Visitation will follow at 11 a.m. and services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Salisbury, Inc., 1920 Shirley Ave., Salisbury, NC 28145 with Rev. Dr. Nilous M. Avery, II officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Monroe Mortuary Services is serving the Leach family.

